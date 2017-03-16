Vincent L. Foess

Vincent L. Foess, age 58 of Farwell, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 with his family by his side. Vince was born the son of LaVerne and Peggy (Scott) Foess on September 29, 1958 in Lansing, MI.

On December 16, 2006, he was united in marriage to Lori Smith, and she survives him. Those that know Vince well know that he was a man of his work, and that he proudly served 37-plus years as an Information Officer & Project Management Office Manager of the State of Michigan’s Innovation and Technology Department.

Vince also enjoyed getting involved locally, being an active member of the Clare Moose Lodge, Clare Eagles Club, VFW Auxiliary, a son of the American Legion, and a member of the Legion Riders. In his earlier years, he loved to ski and was an accomplished diver, but his greatest passion of all was riding Harleys. Vince will always be remembered for his generous heart and will be greatly missed by all.

Vince is survived by his wife Lori Foess of Farwell, his father LaVerne (Peggy) Foess of Eaton Rapids, his three children Josie Foess of Clare, Travis Foess of Farwell, and Sara (Trevor) McNerney of Clare, his five grandchildren Jackson, Jordyn, Jayden, Reagan, and Kendal. He is also survived by his siblings Gay Bauer, Kelli Bailey, Kathy Reinke, Tammy Jackson, Robert Jackson, Roger Jackson, Ronald Jackson, and Roxanne Fandel. Vince was preceded in death by his mother and step father Peggy and Ray Kosloski and his father-in-law James Lynch.

A memorial service in honor of Vince will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Farwell Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Bromley officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on the 25th from 11:00 A.M. to the time of service at 1:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in honor of Vince are recommended to Mid-Michigan Home Care – Hospice. Those that are unable to attend may visit the Foess Family page at Stephenson – Wyman Funeral Home