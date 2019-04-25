William “Bill” MacArthur

William “Bill” MacArthur, age 88 of Clare, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Gladwin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with his family by his side. Bill was born on August 26, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan.



He was united in marriage to Alice Simon on November 18, 1950 in Detroit, and the pair shared sixty-seven wonderful years of marriage together before Alice’s passing in December of 2017.



During his working years, Bill was quite an Entrepreneur, having served as the owner/operator of his self started pallet manufacturing company MA Wood Products.



In 1999, Bill and Alice relocated themselves permanently to the Clare area where Bill became a very involved member of the Arthur Center Church of Clare. Bill could be classified as a hardworking handyman capable of fixing almost anything. His many passions included tending to his lawn, acting as a caregiver in many forms, bowling in his younger years, dancing with Alice throughout their marriage, and especially baking his famous cookies and shortbreads.



Those that knew Bill well knew of his great love for his pets and all of nature.



Bill is survived by his daughter Diane (David) Leggett of Sears and his six grandchildren Scott (Tricia) Leggett, David (Heidi) Leggett, Brian (Heather) Leggett, Diane Lynne Leggett, Charity (Bill) Huizinga, and Tessa Phillips.

Other survivors include his fourteen great-grandchildren Emily, Riley, Matthew, Olivia, Ryan, Mackenzie, Anya, Aurora, Korin, Alyssa, Ellie, Kylan, Everlie, and Kaleb. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Alice, his sister Donna June Kraker, and his great-grandson Tydus.



In keeping with Bill’s wishes cremation has taken place. A springtime memorial service in honor of Bill will take place at the Arthur Center Church of Clare on a date to be determined with Pastor Gary Vander Veen officiating. Burial will take place in the Arthur Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Bill may be directed to the Arthur Center Church. Online condolences may be shared on the MacArthur family page at www.stephenson-wyman.com

