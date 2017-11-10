William J. Wood

William J. “Bill” Wood, age 95, of Clare, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 5, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was born the son of Dewey and Eleanor (Thering) Wood on Feb. 27, 1922, near Clare.

He married Audrey Wild on June 24, 1950 and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2008. A product of the Great Depression and the Second World War, Bill epitomized the humility of that era’s citizen heroes and common values of “duty, honor, economy, courage, service, love of family & country”.

Following his service during the war, he returned to Clare and was a Tool and Die maker for the Holley Carburetor Company and later for Brown Machine in Beaverton. Bill’s life centered around his wife Audrey and his family. Bill & Audrey shared many happy years raising their family, playing with their grandchildren, traveling, camping, and polka dancing.

They played pepper regularly with their lifelong neighborhood friends for over 50 years. He was a member of the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Clare, was a life member of the Clare VFW, Pettit-Kapplinger Post where he served as Quartermaster for 37 years and marched in scores of parades, and he was one of the founding members of the Credit Union in Clare, now known as Members First Credit Union, serving on it’s Board continuously for over 5 decades.

In the last year, Bill was able to remain living at home in large part due to his 5 devoted caregivers (The Fab Five) whom he loved. His family will treasure a wealth of memories and a legacy of service. He will be dearly missed.

Bill is survived by his children, Jeff (Jacquie) Wood of Montague, Jennifer Wood of Petoskey, Joy (Bob) Mussell of Midland, and Jill Smith (Tim Franck) of Harrison, three sisters, Margie (Dave , deceased) Koos of Livonia, Jeanne (Dick) Haynak of Farwell, Linda (Tom) Jones of Pinckney, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Audrey, son Jerry, and two brothers, Clair and LaVern Wood.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11:00 AM from the Our Lady of Hope Parish – St. Cecilia Site in Clare with Fr. Peter Nwoyoke officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Cecilia Cemetery. Friends may meet with his family on Wednesday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home, and on Thursday from 10 to 11 AM at the church. Memorials may be directed to Clare County Veteran’s Freedom Park or to Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church.

