Officials meet to eliminate rail trail gap

State Rep. Jason Wentworth, of Clare, hosted a meeting in his Capitol office to discuss closing the gap on the Pere Marquette Rail Trail.

“The gap,” as it’s come to be known, is a missing section of the trail that spans between the Clare Moose Lodge and the Pere Marquette Library on the east side of Clare, causing trail cyclists and walkers to deviate to M-115 to access the other half of the trail. This poses a serious safety issue for both drivers and pedestrians.

Rep. Wentworth welcomed relevant individuals from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the City of Clare, Clare County Board of Commissioners, Clare County Sheriff Department, Great Lakes Central Railroad (GLC), who owns the land, Michigan Railroad Association and Michigan Trails & Greenways Alliance.

“This is a safety issue for so many individuals, from mothers with strollers and toddlers on tricycles to drivers on M-115,” said Lt. Ed Williams of Clare County Sherriff’s Department, who opened the meeting. “I’m shocked this gap hasn’t been filled yet, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

“It’s a two-lane, 55 mile per hour road. It’s a bad situation for everyone,” Wentworth followed. “We have to find a solution to this gap before someone is seriously injured, or worse.”

Roger Storm, Trailway Acquisition Specialist for the DNR and Jon Cool, President of the Michigan Railroad Association, provided background on the issue.

“This was an old trust fund project,” Storm said. “We made an offer in 2011, but at the time we weren’t able to make it happen.”

Chris Bagwell, President of GLC said. “Ultimately, we want to find a solution that works for all of us; we want to do all we can to prevent a fatality.”

Several solutions were proposed through the course of the meeting, including a property-swap, a lease, or an easement.

A property swap, would involve the railroad trading the land with land of comparable value owned by the state, according to MDOT officials. An easement could also be an option as long as the track bed is not torn out, a condition given by the GLC. This would mean the trail would technically be classified as a rail with a trail, rather than a traditional rail-trail.

Rep. Wentworth will host an additional meeting with all stakeholders to discuss the specifics of funding and establish a realistic timeline for the project.