O’Laughlin resigns from Clare Chamber

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Pam O’Laughlin, Executive Director of the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce for the past four and a half years, will be leaving this week to take a position with Middle Michigan Development as the replacement for Kathy Methner, who will retire in September.

Pam said she will begin learning in her new position after this week.

O’Laughlin has 28 years of experience in the long-term care field before coming to Clare to served as the Chamber Director.

During her tenure, she said the Chamber base membership has grown by over 30 percent. She implemented many new programs, Chamber Member benefits and worked with and helped many businesses.

Some new programs she helped in initiate are the development of the Art Alley in Clare, which is ongoing.

Her new position will be the Clare County Business Services Director, a joint position with Middle Michigan Development and Michigan Works.

The Clare Chamber Board has appointed Kelli Nicholas, STEP Program Success Coach, as the Acting Director, until a new Director is hired. Julia David, Office Assistant since 2015, will be working additional hours to help ensure that it is Business as Usual during this transitional time.