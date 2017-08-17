Old 27 Car Tour arrives Thursday

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With August nearly over again, “Winding down the summer season with more food and festivities in Clare includes the 11th annual Old US 27 Motor and Wine Walk next week,” said Chamber Interim Director Kelli Nicholas.

She said, “A stretch of McEwan will be filled with 450 plus cars on Thursday, August 24, from 6 to 9 p.m.”

She said the free open air event includes music by Night Shift beginning at 6:30 p.m. to set the party goers’ mood for the evening.

Clare County Transit will also provide $2 rides in a loop from 6:30 to 10 p.m. with the pick-up and drop off point in the Doherty Hotel parking lot next to Little Caesar’s.

“People will think they have died and gone to car heaven when the annual tour brings its expansive collection to town for the eleventh time,” Nicholas said.

She said the cars come from as far away as Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Tennessee as well as from Michigan. They will arrive at 6 p.m. Thursday and won’t be leaving Clare until Friday morning at 10 a.m. to continue their annual jaunt north.

Meanwhile downtown Clare will be lined with classic vehicles and there will also be new cars on display from local dealerships.

The week-long tour begins in Indiana and begins its trek through Michigan in Coldwater. From there they take the “old way” north through Lansing, Dewitt, St. Johns, Ithaca, Alma, St. Louis, Shepherd, Clare, Harrison, Grayling, Gaylord, Wolverine, Indian River, and Cheboygan.

Each August since 2006, hundreds of classic cars have arrived in Clare on a Thursday evening lining the City streets and spending the night here before heading north to Harrison for another stop and another big celebration.

The classic cars will be on display in Harrison on Friday and Harrisons 11th annual Street Fair – Arts, Craft & Antique Show will be held Friday and Saturday, August 25th and 26th in downtown Harrison.

Those beautiful old cars will be on display downtown all evening and won’t leave for their next stop in Harrison until Friday morning. “We encourage people to come down and enjoy your time and take in the sight sounds and explore downtown,” Nicholas said. “Downtown is growing and has lots to offer.”

She said the Clare Chamber is offering local car guys and gals of all ages the opportunity to show off their own rides to hundreds of automotive enthusiasts. “The general public is allowed for a $5 entrance fee to show their personal vehicles. Local car owners only need to complete a form at the Chamber office, “and be ready to arrive at East 7th Street between 3:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday. Then they will be directed where to park their cars on McEwan.”

Other entertainment for the event will be Steven D and the Keys and face painting by Kathleen Andrew near Cops and Doughnuts. Ron Rademacher, a Michigan travel author, will be outside Millie’s Downtown signing books.

Clare’s Art Alley will get in the act with a Block Party from 6 to 8 p.m. with lots of fun music and art, including an opportunity for youngsters to create sidewalk chalk drawings.

Nicholas said, “through the assistance of the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts, 515 Gallery owner Kim Kleinhardt will be unveiling the ‘Doughnut Wall’ which was created by hundreds on hand painted metal baking pans.”

She added, “These pans have been transformed into a structural piece which will be mounted onto the back wall of Cops and Doughnuts.”

Kelli said, “There is also a special treat of a ‘Musical Piano’.” She said an old piano is being “fashioned” into something available for everyone to play and enjoy. This interactive public art installation will make music accessible and fun for the public, she said.

The tour will “rev” up and leave Clare around 10 a.m. Friday and head for Harrison where they will be a part of the next big event on the tour, helping that city celebrate their Street Fair. From there they leave for their next stop in Grayling.

Harrison will also be a great place to be this weekend. City Manager Tracey Beadle said. “This year the eleventh annual Harrison Street Fair is going to be bigger than ever.”

The family oriented event has something for everyone, she said.

After the overnight stay in Clare Thursday, the Old 27 Car Tour will roll into Harrison around 11 a.m. for a four-hour stop in their annual “cruise” through Michigan. There will be more than 400 beautiful classic cars on display – parked on M-61 for all to see.

Meanwhile, the Street Fair will fill up Main Street with activities for young and old alike. There will be live entertainment all weekend, Old 27 Car Tour, Beer/Wine Tent, Arts/Craft Vendors, Food Vendors, Kids Carnival, Color Fun Run, Smoke House, Soil Tunnel, 9&10 vs Clare County Sheriff’s Dept Softball Game, Veteran’s Display, Raffles, and much more.

Back in Clare, when the classic cars leave Clare Friday morning, it won’t be the end of their celebration.

The “fresh” Farmer’s Market is held every Friday at Clare City Park under the water tower. Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, farmers from all around the area will be selling “fresh from the field” seasonal vegetables, herbs, fruits, flowers and more.

Saturday afternoon the fun in Clare continues with Clare’s Wine Walk 4.0.

Nicholas said, “With the growing popularity of on-foot events such as bar crawls and wine walks, Saturday night August 26, the downtown streets will again be filled with visitors.”

She continued, “During the revamped Wine Walk 4.0, groups of friends, family members and couples can experience an assortment of different stores and try out new beverages and food.”

All of the businesses taking part in the Wine Walk are located within walking distance of downtown Clare and at each establishment on the Walk, participants can try different kinds of beverages, and, as Kelli says, “Nosh on hors d’oeuvres.”

“Wine Walk 4.0 is a chance for everyone to come out and experiment with different beverages or food,” Nicholas said. “After tasting these samples, they will be hooked!”

She said the Wine Salk 4.0 is an event where participants can “meet the person behind the product or store.”

“We have great stores here and restaurants offering a variety of items, Nicholas said. “An advantage of shopping eating downtown is that the business owners want to talk about the products and services. They welcome conversation.”

Clare’s Wine Walk 4.0 will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

General admission ticket holders will get ten food and drink sample punches on their $10 ticket. The first 150 visitors to purchase their ticket will receive a commemorative wine glass.

Tickets are available at the Chamber office or at the Welcome Tent during the Old US 27 Motor Tour.

Details on all of the events is available at www.claremichigan.com or on Facebook.