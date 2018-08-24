Old 27 Historic Motor Tour begins Harrison Street Fair

August 24, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Face it, summer is coming to an end sooner than many may want, especially for youngsters who will soon be passing through those hallowed doors of higher education. In Harrison the streets will be packed for one last hurrah as young and old gather for the annual street fair on August 24, 25, in the heart of downtown.

Activities get underway on Thursday August 23, with the Third Annual Garden Tour to benefit Harrison City garden projects. The tour will visit five local gardens and Veterans Freedom Park. Tickets are just $10.00 and can be purchased at the Harrison City Hall.

On Friday Over 300 amazing cars and trucks will fill Main Street (M-61 East) from the Budd Lake Bar to the Clare County Courthouse when the Historic Old US 27 Motor Tour makes a stop from 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. This annual visit is a must see event, especially if you love cars, trucks and unique vehicles dating from the early days of the auto industry to todays modern beauties.

Second Street, the heart of downtown Harrison will once again be packed from end to end Friday and Saturday with booths offering crafts, services, food and great products, there will also be transit bus tours of the city. On Saturday check out the kid’s carnival, a historic walk around Budd Lake, motorcycle fun run, the Harrison Robotics Team and live music. If you’re into softball don’t miss the game between TV 9/10 and the Clare County Sherriff’s department at Noon.

At Veterans Freedom Park visitors can take a few minutes to remember the areas fallen hero’s and thank those who continue to protect the freedoms we sometimes take for granted.

We all know winter is coming so why not check out some cool antique and vintage snowmobiles in the heat of summer. Area snowmobile enthusiasts will once again have a display of interesting machines from a bygone era. There will also be antique tractors and motorcycles on display. Knowledgeable collectors will be on hand to answer questions about the machines and their history.

Concerns recent and current construction to replace and enlarge a water main are not expected to have an effect on this year’s event.

“As part of the $2.3 million infrastructure improvement project a new enlarged water main is being installed along First St in Harrison. Currently they are directional drilling in a 1500’ water main. This portion is going from Park St to Oak St. The three holes currently open on First St. are the only openings that will be done on First St. Open-cut work is being done on Oak St. The street will be opened back up in time for the 12th Annual Harrison Street Fair and Old 27 Car Tour August 24th & 25th”, Harrison Manager and Clerk Tracey Connelly (Beadle) said.

Don’t let summer slip away get out and enjoy the 2018 Harrison Street Fair with the whole Family. For more information check them out on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HarrisonStreetFair/