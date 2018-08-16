Old 27 motor tour comes to Clare, Harrison

August 16, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Old 27 Motor Tour website says, “Join hundreds of classic cars as we tour nostalgic Old US 27 from Coldwater to Cheboygan August 20 through 26.”

Their slogan is, “Back in Its Day It Was the Way!”

The 12th Annual Historic Old US 27 Motor Tour is once again stopping overnight in Clare on Thursday, August 23! You can visit downtown Clare to view these classics or even join in the tour by registering and paying at the city where you would like to begin.

Or just welcome hundreds of cars as they arrive in town from the roundabout at 6 pm. The cars will travel on McEwan to downtown Clare where they will park overnight on McEwan and Fourth Streets!

Everyone is encouraged to line the route with signs and cheers of welcome for the tour as they arrive in Clare.

The annual Michigan ride begins in Coldwater August 20. From there it will make stops in Lansing, St. Johns, Ithaca, Alma, and St. Louis and then to Clare on the 23rd for a celebration and an overnight stay.

Over 400 classic cars of yesterday and today are expected to be cruising into town for the evening, before they leave on Friday for another stop in Harrison and more fun there.

Clare’s special events include entertainment beginning at 4 p.m. with free music by “One True King” at 4 p.m.; “BORN” at 5 p.m.; “Short’n’Sweet” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; “Matt Moore Music from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.”; “The Savior’s Army” from 7:15 to 8 p.m.; “Gordy Garris” from 8 to 9 p.m. and “Revolution in Progress from 9 to 10 p.m.

Friday morning, it will be time to say goodbye as hundreds of classic cars leave Clare to wind their way north, with stops planned in Harrison – a four hour stop, then on to Grayling, Gaylord, and finishing this year’s tour in Cheboygan on Sunday.

In Harrison the tour will arrive during the annual Street Fair with loads of activities to add to the annual Motor Tour celebration.

Events there will begin Thursday, August 23rd with the 3rd annual Garden Tour from 3 to 7 p.m. The tour features five private local gardens and the Veterans Freedom Park and includes door prizes. Tickets are available at the Harrison City Hall. For more information call Debbie at (989) 630-0052.

Friday and Saturday events in the new Town Square between the Cleaver and H&R Block include:

A Veterans Display all day, Live Entertainment all day and Arts and Crafts vendors from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. each day.

A Petting Zoo and a Trout Pond each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck from noon to 4 p.m.

A Beer and Wine Tent from noon to closing.

A Dunk Tank fundraiser for the Harrison Chamber’s new offices from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

A display by the Harrison Robotic Team.

Friday only events include:

Carl’s Hearing Clinic and the Lion’s Club of Harrison’s Kid’s Eye Testing

The Old 27 Car Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Bus Tours also running from 11 to 3.

Saturday features include:

A Walk around Budd Lake at 9 a.m.

Antique Snowmobiles, Motorcycles & Tractors on display from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A Kids Carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office Softball Game at noon.

Entertainment in the Town Square will include: Steven D & The Keys Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and The Kitson Sisters from 3 to 5 p.m. On Saturday Larry Stevens will perform from noon to 2 p.m. and Gabe Couch is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m.

Other entertainment at the Harrison Street Fair includes Helen DeBaker-Vorce on Friday from noon to 4 p.m.; Nate & Joe Acoustic Show from 4 to 7 p.m. and Main Street Dueling Pianos from 7 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday the Sunshine String Band will perform from noon to 3 p.m.; the Grand Ledge Bums from 3 to 7 p.m.; and the Reliks from 7 to 10 p.m.

Join the Historic Old US 27 Motor Tour from Clare or Harrison and bring back the good old days of Michigan as you travel beautiful Historic Old US 27.

Hundreds of classic cars are touring from Indiana to Cheboygan, Michigan. This is one of the premier classic car auto events in the state! The seven day tour travels through beautiful scenery, delightful towns, and enjoys stops along the way. This will be super fun and a great way to vacation in your cruiser. If you are unable to join the tour but would like to participate in Clare’s Thursday night event, the Clare Chamber invites you to bring out your classic car to showcase it.

For more information on Clare’s Motor Tour stop, visit their website at www.old27tour.com. or go to the Clare Chamber of Commerce website: events@claremichigan.com.

For more information on Harrison Street Fair activities next weekend call the Harrison Downtown Development Authority at (989) 539-7145 or E-mail office@cityofharrison-mi.gov. or visit the Harrison Street Fair on Facebook (https.//www.facebook.com/HarrisonStreetFair).