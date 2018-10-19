One hundred+ Santas arrive in Clare this weekend

October 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The sixth annual Santa Gathering is this Sunday at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 21st, More than 100 Santas and Mrs. Claus’s will arrive to brush up on their reindeer handling skills and make sure the reindeer get their annual “flight” physicals.

They said, “This is one of the most exciting days of the season at the farm. Stop in and see if you can tell which one is the “real” Santa and which ones are his helpers!”

USA Today recently named Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm one of the “10 Best Places to See Reindeer.

The farm will open for the Christmas Season on Saturday, November 3rd. It is located on Stevenson Lake Road south of Clare and just west of Old US-27. The address is 2706 East Stevenson Lake Road.