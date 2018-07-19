One injured in Hayes Twp. crash

July 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Christine Moreau, 61 of Harrison, was injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle driven by David Utrup, 66 of Newaygo pulled into the intersection of Blanche Street and North Clare Avenue and into her path.

Moreau was northbound in a 2009 Dodge Charger around 1:42 p.m. and Utrup was stopped at the stop sign on Blanche Street in a 2016 Red Jeep Patriot when he began to pull out onto North Clare Avenue and collided with Moreau’s vehicle. The crash caused Moreau’s vehicle to go out of control, leave the roadway and collide with several trees.

Moreau was treated at the scene by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service and taken to Gladwin Emergency with minor injuries.

No injuries were report in the Utrup vehicle.