One of three teacher’s contracts expected to be settled soon

November 21, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

One of the three contracts with teachers at Clare Schools may soon be settled.

Superintendent Jim Walter reported to the BOE at Monday’s meeting that, “A tentative agreement has been reached on the renewal of the Pioneer Teachers contract which expired last June.”

Walter said one change involves a change in insurance for the teachers, but both the school and teachers have reached an agreement on the tentative language of the contract.

The board should be voting on the contract by next month.

Walter also said, “As of November 14th, collective bargaining continues for support staff and Clare Education Association (CEA) teachers.” He said, “I would continue to emphasize that the district is working toward resolving all contracts as quickly as possible, in a manner that helps our employees, our students and our community.”

Walter also reported, “Our hopes are to initiate a TED Ed Club for kids in the coming months. The after-school club would give students a chance to discover, develop, research and share their ideas in the for s of TED-style talks in our school and throughout the community,” Walter said. “Our first efforts are focused on finding the right leader for the program.”

There was only one other action item at Monday’s brief board meeting. The board approved a new credit card provider. Walter reported that the Michigan Purchasing Card Consortium is changing providers from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. to PFM Financial Services LLC as of January 1. The credit card account will be serviced through BMO Harris Bank N.A.

Other business at the meeting included a report from Student Council President Olivia Haring, who reported on the annual Adopt-a-Family project when four to five area families are adopted and Christmas presents provided for them.

She said the Christmas Extravaganza will be December 20th and the new Winter Fest is still in the planning stages and will be held after the New Year. She also thanked Walter for help in getting “water bottle filling water fountains” for the high school.

Finally she reported that a memorial stone for Mason Lippold was set in the east garden at the school. She said the costs were split between the senior class; Mason’s best friends Cassidy Ogg, Bradley Vanconant, Aaron Grove and Hunter Lewis; Ogg Farms; and American Marble and Granite works.

During Public Comment, Middle School Student Lydia Bear lodged complaints about the fifth grade bathroom, which has door locks missing, gaps and no place, other than the floor, to place items when it is used. Haring added that locks are also missing in the bathroom by the English area in the high school.

Other business at the meeting included written administrative reports and the approval of October bills totaling $196,886.90.

Following the brief regular meeting the board adjourned to closed session for negotiations.