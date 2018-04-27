O’Neil’s Flowers, Gifts & More opens in Harrison

April 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

When MacLean’s Mercantile in Harrison and the Harrison Flower Shop housed inside closed in September, Carron Nevill had a great idea.

“It prompted me to start thinking,” she said. “Amy (daughter Amy Morris) had lost her job as designer there, and with both of us available now, (Carron was retired) I finally shared my idea with her in January that we should open a new flower shop together in Harrison.”

Carron said, “This shop is ‘an old lady’s folly and a younger lady’s dream.”

They certainly have the experience and expertise to establish a successful business. Carron is the former long-time owner of Carousel Flowers and was manager of the Emporium in Clare. Amy was the designer at the Harrison Flower Shop for nearly 30 years and with husband Ed is co-owner of A & E Rental in Clare.

Together Carron and Amy started making plans and soon found a building on the corner of First and Pine Streets that had been a flower shop for 40 years, although closed for the last four. In fact Amy had even worked there 30 years ago for Betty Haskell as a designer.

They bought the building on February 13th and went to inspect it and make plans the very next day. Carron said, “While we were there looking around and deciding what we wanted to do, several people, seeing our vehicles, stopped in thinking we were already open and hoping to buy Valentine’s Day flowers.”

The next thing was to decide on a name for their new business. “The ‘O’Neil’ is in honor of my husband Neil and our Scotch and Irish heritage,” Carron said. “We will have an Irish cottage décor similar to the shops we visited during trips to Scotland and Ireland.”

Since then the two ladies and their employee Cheri Morris (no relation) have been working and planning for their big opening, now less than a week away. The multi-room shop, with an eclectic design theme, will have flowers for every occasion and a whole lot more. They will have gifts, clothing, jewelry, candy and cards. The clothing line will include dresses, cover-ups, tops, pants t-shirts and hats.

“We will be a full service florist and we will deliver,” said Amy.

She added, “We want to continue to serve the people of Harrison and nearby communities.”

O’Neil’s will be opening their doors for the first time next Tuesday morning, very aptly on May Day.

They are going to be very busy getting ready for the next few days and are already setting up some beautiful antique furniture to highlight their unique displays.

From May 1st on, they will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with other times by appointment. Their address is 286 South First Street (Business U.S. 127 a half block south and across from the Harrison Post Office), right on the corner of Pine, and there is plenty of parking on both sides of the shop.

You can visit them on Facebook at O’Neil’s Flowers, call them at 989-630-9020 or even email them at oneilsflowers18@att.net.