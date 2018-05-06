Opening ceremonies kick off little league season

By Steve Landon

Three weeks ago discouraged youngsters looked out their windows at a blanket of snow and ice from a late spring storm wondering if they would ever play baseball or softball this season. Due to cold damp weather on the fields practices had been almost nonexistent. Some teams headed for school gymnasiums – not exactly the best place to hit balls or make a diving catch, others just stayed home and prayed for better days ahead. The few workouts on area diamonds were often brief due to the unusual weather. Despite being a little rusty from all the down time, players knew America’s pastime must go on and go on it did! On Saturday April 28th Clare and Farwell Little league teams players officially launched the 2018 season.

Looking like a scene out of a late autumn football game, proud parents, friends and family bundled up and braved brisk wind and cold temperatures for traditional parades, opening ceremonies and games. By noon players of all ages were hard at work pitching, hitting and fielding in front of truly dedicated fans. Future stars worked to learn how to hit, field and catch in tee ball games, while older more advanced players honed their skills in some flat out exciting games.

In the coming weeks weather forecasters are calling for above to average temperatures and near normal precipitation. Hopefully the change will allow everyone to finally tuck away their winter gear and bring out the suntan oil and shorts.

If you missed opening ceremonies in Clare and Farwell you can still catch the action in Harrison Saturday May 5, 2018. Parade lineup is at 9:00 am at Larson Elementary; parade begins 9:30a.m. with teams walking from Larson Elementary to the Harrison City Park for opening ceremonies followed by the day’s schedule of games.

Take time in the weeks ahead to get out and support area youth. Hear the crack of a bat as it makes contact with a sizzling fastball, see a diving catch from a sure handed outfielder, watch a cloud of dust form as a speeding base runner slides into home plate and enjoy the smell of fresh popcorn as the aroma spreads around area fields. Hometown little league baseball and softball season is upon us so get out and support these fine young athletes.