Outdoor movie raises $3200 for Clare backpack program

August 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Although the attendance was about the same, the results were fantastic, said Brett Moser about the “North Light Movie Nite,” a free event held Friday evening, August 16th asking only donations to raise funds for Clare’s Backpack Program.



Held at the Tobacco Ranch, the second annual event has raised $3,271 so far. “There’s still more coming in,” Moser said Monday. “There was also a large stockpile of food donated that should get the (school) year off to a good start.”



Last year’s first annual event, held in the Wood’s Household parking lot, was a tremendous success. More than 200 attended, raising approximately $1,000 and “a large amount” of food donations for the Backpack Program.

This year’s Movie Nite raised three times as much.



Moser said, “The Tobacco Ranch location was ideal as it offered a perfect setting for the family event.” He continued, “The boxcars (boxes decorated as cars for a drive-in atmosphere) were a hit and the kids really had a great time.”



“It is really quite humbling to watch the community rally around such a great cause,” he said. “It doesn’t stop here as the needs are really year-round.”



“My goal for next year is $4,500, which is what the program estimates that it spend per school year over and above the food donations,” he added.

For the last five years, the Backpack Program, which began with an idea Margaret Zinser saw on PBS back in 2014, has been providing weekend meals for Clare students who might not get a nutritious meal on the weekends otherwise.



Zinser is now retired but Sara Lewis and Alicyn Johnson with the help of volunteer Bonnie Walter are continuing the program, filling from 17 to 50 backpacks every week. Each backpack feeds one, two or sometimes three youngsters in the same family.



“Anyone with questions can contact me or the program directly and we’ll get them to the right place,” Moser added.



Anyone can help out. Donations can be made at the Clare Primary School office or delivered to the pole building located at 8700 S. Clare Avenue next door to Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service by contacting Alicyn Johnson at 989-400-2639 or Sara Lewis at 989-621-2784.

