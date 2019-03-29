Over 100 4-wheelers attempt to climb Snowsnake Ski Mountain

March 29, 2019

By Steve Landon
Correspondent

The sound of skis, snowboards and tubes charging down a snow-covered mountain had become just a memory in recent weeks. Melting snow and warmer temperatures had pretty well wrapped up the season, so with good snow still plentiful on the mountain why not have some fun four wheeling. That’s exactly what they did last Saturday at the Fourth Annual Snow Snake Mountain Hill Climb.

The parking area beyond staging was packed. This year over 1,000 spectators packed Snow Snake for the event.

The parking area beyond staging was packed. This year over 1,000 spectators packed Snow Snake for the event.

Mother nature provided perfect weather for over 1,000 fans to close out the winter season watching high-powered trucks and side-by-side’s in action. Over 132 entries roared, thundered and at times splashed through a timed snow covered up and downhill course that featured jumps, slush hazards and tight banked turns.   Some entries got stuck, some stalled out  and others just couldn’t make it up and through the course.  Despite their misfortunes both fans and drivers had a great time.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *