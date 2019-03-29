Over 100 4-wheelers attempt to climb Snowsnake Ski Mountain

March 29, 2019

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

The sound of skis, snowboards and tubes charging down a snow-covered mountain had become just a memory in recent weeks. Melting snow and warmer temperatures had pretty well wrapped up the season, so with good snow still plentiful on the mountain why not have some fun four wheeling. That’s exactly what they did last Saturday at the Fourth Annual Snow Snake Mountain Hill Climb.

Mother nature provided perfect weather for over 1,000 fans to close out the winter season watching high-powered trucks and side-by-side’s in action. Over 132 entries roared, thundered and at times splashed through a timed snow covered up and downhill course that featured jumps, slush hazards and tight banked turns. Some entries got stuck, some stalled out and others just couldn’t make it up and through the course. Despite their misfortunes both fans and drivers had a great time.