Over 100,000 lose power, 200 schools close

April 20, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

More than 200 schools across Michigan were closed Monday, about 100 on Tuesday, and numerous events cancelled both Sunday and Monday, April 15th and 16h in the wake of the weekend storm which left the area with treacherous driving conditions.

Rain that began on Friday the 13th turned to sleet and ice and finally snow, leaving most back roads slippery and dangerous at best.

A winter storm warning for the whole of mid-Michigan was in effect until late Sunday evening. Power outages were recorded in 18 counties with the most in Huron County (1,725) and Genesee County (708), according to a 7 p.m. post by WNEM. Isabella County had 65 without power and Clare County 42, while Midland County reported 354 without power and Gratiot County 215 had power outages.

Nearly 10,000 lost power in central Michigan.

On Sunday the Lansing State Journal reported Saturday afternoon that about 118,000 Consumers Energy customers were affected statewide by the outages beginning around 4 a.m. Saturday. The utility had restored power by Saturday afternoon to 77,000, but another ½ inch of ice was expected Sunday with up to 45 mph winds. With additional crews working they expected to have power completely restored late Sunday.

In this area rivers were flooded with the Chippewa River in Isabella County reaching just over six feet Sunday and low lying areas in Isabella County flooded.

All Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District Schools, including Clare, Farwell and Harrison in Clare County and Beaverton and Gladwin schools in Gladwin County, were closed both Monday and Tuesday.

In addition many area churches, municipal facilities, and medical services were cancelled Sunday.

Temperatures were expected to climb into the 40s by Tuesday and continue to warm to a high of 53 degrees by Saturday although more snow was predicted during the week.