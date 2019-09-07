Parade, veterans recognition highlight Farwell fest

September 7, 2019

Veterans of World War II and the Korean Conflict were honored guests at this years parade.

Photo by Steve Landon

By Steve Landon

Labor Day weekend is both a time of sadness and anticipation. The summer we longed for over the winter months is slipping away right before our eyes. Temperatures are falling, days are getting shorter and autumn colors are starting to appear. On a positive note football season is back, school is in session, and farm markets are overflowing with fresh produce.



One week after the Historic Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour and Harrison Street Fair, Farwell once again took center stage with the 113th Annual Farwell Labor Day Festival. This years event featured a Unique Motor Sports Figure “8” Championship Derby with a $10,000 purse. Plenty of non-stop action helped packed in another sizable crowd who remained glued to their seats throughout Saturday evening.



Monday the village closed out the holiday with Michigan’s Oldest Labor Day Parade. Sunshine and temperatures in the low ’70’s brought out one of the best crowds in recent years as well as some of the nicest entries. This year’s theme “Favorite Things” offered everything from Cub Scout pushcarts to snowmobile’s, dancers, old cars and more. This years Grand Marshall was Mike Hamilton Jr.



In a preview of the winter to come local snowmobile collectors Mike Allen of Farwell and Ryan Blain of Lake entered floats displaying some very nice vintage machines. Blain is in charge of the popular vintage snowmobile show during the Marion Snowfest in February.



In a special ceremony before the parade American Legion Post 558 in Farwell thanked and recognized veterans of World War II and the Korean Conflict. Just prior to the start attendees joined a gathering of children in saying the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the singing of our National Anthem. Honoring all veterans, especially those from WW II and Korea has become a popular tradition in recent years during the Farwell Labor Day Parade.



Following the parade kids, adults and participants were invited to the Farwell Fairgrounds to enjoy fun activities that included a bounce house, petting zoo and hot dogs, nachos and ice cream. This year’s petting zoo was a community service project hosted by the Hill Top 4-H Club of Farwell.

2019 Farwell Labor Day Parade Results

Best Decorated Float

1st. – Farwell United Methodist Church

2nd – Ryan Blain Family -Marion Swap Meet and Snowfest

3rd – Super Discount Warehouse

Band Award – Farwell High School Marching Band

Best Tractor

1st – Karl Pitchford – John Deere

2nd. Farmall Thunderbolt

Children

1st – Newman School of Dance

2nd – Boy Scouts

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by local and visiting youth just prior to the start of the parade.

Many parade goers took time to thank veterans on hand for their service.

A portion of the Farwell High School Band marches down Main Street before hundreds at this year’s parade.

Ryan Blain and family, of Lake entered a beautiful float showcasing a portion of his vintage Polaris snowmobile collection.

The Farwell United Methodist Church won Best Decorated Float with this nice looking Christmas Pageant.

The American farmer on his tractor truly is a beautiful sight. What would we do without them.

Future 4-Her Jacob DeGeer got to visit a couple of goats in the petting zoo. Jacob’s sister Mariah is a current 4-H member.

4-H Mom and Alum, Stacey DeGeer introduces a live duck to a couple of fascinated youngsters. The kids visited the petting zoo hosted by the Hill Top 4-H Club after the parade.

Cub Scouts had brought out their push cars for this years parade along with fellow members.

2019 Farwell Labor Day Parade Grand Marshal, Mike Hamilton waves to parade watchers along the route.

Is it a boat? Is it a car? No it’s both! A 1960’s era Amphicar. The cars were produce from 1961-1965.

In addition to great looking tractors, cars and snowmobiles this year’s parade had some proven old Cushman’s utility vehicles in the line-up.

