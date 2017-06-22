Parades, fireworks, derby fun on tap for the Fourth weekend

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Summer fun will be in full swing over Clare County’s Fourth of July weekend.

Harrison, Lake George, Farwell and Clare will all get in on the excitement.

Harrison and Lake George will both feature Boat Parades on July 1st.

The Budd Lake Boat Parade, with a Super Heroes theme, will start at 7:45 p.m. at the City Fishing Dock (Power Docks).

The Lake George Boat Parade, with a theme of “Board Games.” Registration begins at 7:15 p.m. at the Lake George boat launch and ends at 7:45 p.m. sharp. Call Nancy Shaw with questions at 989-588-2025.

In Farwell the July 1st annual Demolition Derby will begin at the Farwell Fairgrounds at 7:30 p.m. with the fireworks directly after the derby.

Sunday, July 2nd is the day for the Lake George Street Parade. There’s no theme for this one and everyone is invited to participate, whether they are walking, riding or driving. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Luke Hamlin Ball Field and ends at 11:45 a.m. It is free to enter and there will be cash prizes for first, second, third and fourth place entries. Again, Call Nancy Shaw for more information at 588-2025.

The Clare Municipal Airport is the place to be Sunday morning (July 2nd) if you love pancakes. The annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast will be held there from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

On Monday, July 3rd Harrison will have the Demolition Derby and Fireworks at the Clare County Fairgrounds. The Derby by Unique Motor Sports starts at 7 p.m. (Grandstand admission is $10 per adult and $5 for kids age five and under.

The Fourth of July fireworks will begin at dusk.

When the Fourth of July holiday finally arrives it will be time for the annual Fourth of July Parade in Harrison, with the theme for the year of Mardi Gras!

Line up begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Clare County Fairgrounds. It’s free to enter but registration is required. To register call 539-6011 or download a form on the Harrison Chamber of Commerce website. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. sharp.