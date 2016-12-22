Parents who host, lose the most

Coalition stresses substance abuse education

The Clare/Gladwin Communities That Care Coalition recognizes the importance that educating prescribers on substance abuse is critically important and thus sponsored the “Cycle of Pills to Heroin: Clare and Gladwin Counties” workshop on December 9th at the Riverwalk Place, in Gladwin County. Fifty one social workers and medical professionals learned that even brief interventions by primary care providers have proven effective in reducing or eliminating substance abuse in people who abuse drugs but are not yet addicted to them. In addition, educating healthcare providers about the psychosocial aspects of pain management promotes awareness of this growing problem among prescribers so they will not over prescribe medication to treat minor conditions.

A huge thank you goes out to the presenters, for taking time out of their busy schedules, for educating the attendees. Sam Price, CEO of Ten Sixteen Recovery Network gave an overview of addiction and how it affects a person’s brain and how treatment only captures 10% of those suffering from addiction. He emphasized the need for a continuum of care when working with addiction and that change is possible.

Dr. Su Min Oh, the state substance abuse epidemiologist went over local and state data regarding opiate use. She reported the primary other opiate treatment and opiate prescription dispensation rates for Clare and Gladwin Counties was much higher than the states rates.

Paul Thil, Pharmacology Professor at Ferris State University discussed the Michigan Automated Prescription System (MAPS). MAPS is the prescription monitoring program for the State of Michigan. This system is used to identify and prevent drug diversion at the prescriber, pharmacy and patient levels by collecting Schedule 2-5 controlled substances prescriptions dispensed by pharmacies and doctors. He described the benefits for using the system to attendees and what data it contains. He also informed eligible providers how to enroll and use the MAPS database. Michigan has experienced a four-fold increase in fatal drug poisonings since 1999. Overall, 1,745 Michigan residents died due to drug poisoning with a rate of 17.8 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2014.

Aaron Miller, Gladwin County Prosecutor and Scott Moore, Clare County Assistant Prosecutor discussed local ways that are being used to address the problem. Both agreed that Drug Courts are effective justice intervention for treating drug-addicted people. Drug Courts reduce drug use, crime, save money, restore lives, save children and reunite families. Eligible drug-addicted persons may be sent to Drug Court in lieu of traditional justice system case processing. Drug Courts keep individuals in treatment long enough for it to work, while supervising them closely, for a minimum term of one year.

There is hope and working together as a community increases the chances of combating this epidemic. Remember just one person can make a difference. I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.