Park fire destroys pavilion, restrooms

July 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An early morning fire Tuesday completely destroyed the pavilion and restrooms at the North Lake Park.

A Facebook post from Lincoln Charter Township Firefighters reported that the fire is being investigated by the Lincoln Township Fire Department, and the State of Michigan Fire Marshall.

The Department is looking for any information the public might have regarding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln Township Police Department at 269-429-2444.

People who have an event planned at the North Lake Park will be contacted with options and port-a-johns will be placed on the site as soon as possible, the post said.

The post continued, “The contents (refuse from the fire) will be removed as soon as possible.”