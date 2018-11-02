Parks and Rec Halloween Costume party full of fun for youngsters

November 2, 2018

Article & pictures

by Steve Landon

For a couple of hours this past Saturday The Farwell Farmers Market building was filled with monsters, princesses, ghosts, super heroes and others who came by to celebrate at the Halloween Costume Party. Presented by the Village of Farwell Parks an Recreational Committee event offered; food, games, prizes, pumpkin painting dancing games candy and more. While it was raining outside there was plent of good times inside thanks to all the fine volunteers who brought it all together.