Parks chief worries about his budget

September 7, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County Parks and Recreation Director Don Kolander said he has a budget appeal next week to the Board of Commissioners.



“Every year I go through this,” he said. “It’s a nonmandated department and I’m always fighting to keep the department alive. I’m trying to get as many people there as I can to support the Clare County Parks and Recreation. It’s not looking good.



“I submitted (a budget) and got it as low as I possibly can. The Board of Commissioners have a job to do and I feel bad for them. I don’t have a secure job. I’m writing a support letter to send to everybody so I have something to show them that people want the county parks and recreation to keep going. I have to be as positive as I can.”

