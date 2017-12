Parnell graduates

U.S. Air Force Airman Caitlyn R. Parnell graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.Parnell is the daughter of Richard Parnell of San Diego, Calif., and Sabrina Parnell of Virginia Beach, Va., granddaughter of Dave Davis of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., and Gloria Davis of Lake, Mich..