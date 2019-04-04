Patrons to donate painting to Pere Marquette District Library

The 515 Gallery is excited to announce that “Moonstuck Magic” by local artist Sylvia Methner Coon has been purchased by a community of generous patrons with the intent to donate the beautiful painting to the Pere Marquette District Library in downtown Clare. This 5 ft. x 6 ft. painting will enchant both young and young at heart when displayed in the children’s area for all to view in our beautiful library. Please join us on Saturday, May 4th at 10 am at the Pere Marquette District Library in Clare to celebrate the unveiling, thank the donors, enjoy light refreshments and listen to the story behind the painting by the artist. Thank you to the following art supporters that made this thoughtful endeavor a reality:

Cindy & Jeff Best, Judy & Sam Brankel, Clare Buccilli, Cheyleen Davis, Marianne Eyer, Kacie Freeborn, Jennifer Jones, Tom Kleinhardt, Donna & David Maxwell, Connie McGregor, Karen McGuire, Mike McGuire, Sue Murawski, Paul Robb, Sandy & Frank Rowley, Carol & Tony Santini, Cherlyn Seneshen, Mike Smith, Rocio & Kevin Spicer-Torres, Patricia & Patrick St. George, Joanne Wint, and 515 Gallery.

The May 4th event is free and open to the public. For more information contact www.515gallery.org, or www.pmdl.org.

