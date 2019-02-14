Pay raises voted in at Grant Twp meeting

February 14, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Despite a blustery snowy evening, Grant Township met for their regular meeting Tuesday evening to complete seven items of new business.

Salaries for the board and pay increases for township employees were on the agenda for the very brief meeting and were approved by the board.

Township officers and all employees were given a 2.4 percent increase in pay for the 2019-2020 year based on the 2018 inflation rate.

The supervisor’s pay is now divided into parts showing statutory, township administration and hall maintenance. Supervisor Dan Dysinger will get an increase to $681.23 monthly for statutory duties with an additional $351.17 for township administration and $281.71 for hall maintenance for a monthly total of $1,314.11.

Township Clerk Tammy Teal will receive a monthly salary of $1,570.

Township Treasurer Tammy Shea’s wages will increase to $1,211.00 monthly with $2,154 for summer tax administration in July and $2,154. for summer tax administration in September.

Shea notified the board that the township receives a $2.50 per parcel Summer Tax Administration payment from the state and that she receives the equivalent of $1.85 per parcel for administration.

Trustees Margery Bell and Richard Zinser will see a monthly salary of $217.17 per meeting.

The board also approved April 9th at 7 p.m. for the Annual Meeting with the regular meeting to follow.

An offer to purchase the old Floor Buffer, which has been replaced, for $100 was also approved pending the receipt of the written offer.

There was a reminder that the Budget workshops will be held March 19th and March 26th at 7 p.m. with adoption of the 2019-20 budget on March 26th at 7:30 p.m.

Finally the board approved the payment of bills totaling $58,541.42.

The meeting adjourned at 7:27 p.m.