Payne graduates

Davenport University announced that Paul Payne of Harrison has officially completed a degree in business, technology, health professions or urban education at the end of the summer 2017 semester.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *