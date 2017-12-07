Peeping Tom arrested for home invasion

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A registered sex offender, Charles Henry, 33, from Mt. Pleasant was arrested Monday, after he allegedly entered an unlocked apartment on West Campus Drive in Mt. Pleasant around 7 a.m., went into a bedroom and used a flashlight to view a sleeping female resident.

According to a release from Mt. Pleasant Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Browne, the victim woke up and confronted the man who fled from

the scene.

Arriving officers saw a man matching the suspect’s description running down nearby railroad tracks. When they attempted to stop Henry, he reportedly continued running for several more blocks. After struggling with officers who caught him, he was taken into custody.

Investigators were also told of an incident in the same area that took place earlier that same morning, when the suspect, Henry, let himself into another residence, pulled covers from another woman and shined a flashlight on her body. When that victim sat up, the suspect fled the scene.

Henry was taken to the Isabella County Jail, where he was arraigned on charges including first degree home invasion, failure to comply with the Sex Offenders Registration Act, twice for assaulting, resisting and obstructing police officers, with lying to officers, and twice for breaking and entering/illegal entry.

Henry’s bond was set at $70,000/ten percent and he is currently lodged in the Isabella County Jail.

Officers were assisted in the arrest by Central Michigan University Police and the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department.