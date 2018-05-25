Penelope Luwania Lamons

May 25, 2018

Penelope Luwania Lamons, 53, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland, Michigan on Friday, May 18, 2018.

She was born in Clare, Michigan on August 1, 1964 the daughter of Richard & Nora (Henry) Osborn. She had lived in Gladwin County for the last 14 years, previously residing in Farwell, and she worked as a cook at Bobs Lounge and Loomis Lounge.

She had a great love for all of nature and was in her element when she was doing anything outdoors.

She enjoyed fishing and feeding the birds. She put a lot of love in everything she did, and that included working in her gardens and canning the fruits of her labor.

She loved to spend quiet moments under the old oak tree and she would cherish the time sitting and having a toddy with friends.

Her memory will be forever cherished by her lifetime companion: Harlen Bard of Gladwin; son: Douglas (Kate) Lamons of Carmel, Indiana; daughter: Julie Lamons of Gladwin; brothers: Clark Osborn of Kalkaska and Phil Osborn of Farwell. She will be dearly missed by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles as well as many extended family and friends.

She was truly loved by all. She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers.

Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at a later date.