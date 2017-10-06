“Penny Pile Up” at Medilodge of Clare Raises over $200

Medilodge of Clare held a “Penny Pile Up” to raise funds to take residents on exciting outings, like the Wild Pumpkin in Beaverton, and to build the Resident Christmas Fund. After a week of staff and families piling pennies into the jars of staff members they would like to see “win”, they closed the donations and had a winner.

Unfortunately, Neali Staley, Admissions and Marketing Director was the winner/loser, and as our big winner/loser she had to take the ice bucket challenge and let Kelsey Bacon, Activities Director, dump 5 gallons of ice water over her head. The event raised over $200.