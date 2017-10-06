“Penny Pile Up” at Medilodge of Clare Raises over $200

Kelsey Bacon, Activities Director, dumps 5 gallons of ice water over the head of Neali Staley, Admissions and Marketing Director.

Kelsey Bacon, Activities Director, dumps 5 gallons of ice water over the head of Neali Staley, Admissions and Marketing Director.

Medilodge of Clare held a “Penny Pile Up” to raise funds to take residents on exciting outings, like the Wild Pumpkin in Beaverton, and to build the Resident Christmas Fund. After a week of staff and families piling pennies into the jars of staff members they would  like to see “win”, they closed the donations and had a winner.

Unfortunately, Neali Staley, Admissions and Marketing Director was the winner/loser, and as our big winner/loser she had to take the ice bucket challenge and let Kelsey Bacon, Activities Director, dump 5 gallons of ice water over her head. The event raised over $200.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *

'