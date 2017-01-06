Pets need to be warm

By John Raffel

Correspondent

It’s winter time and Clare County Director of Animal Control Rudi Hicks reminds area pet owners to keep their dogs in as warm of an environment as possible.

She reminds pet owners that dogs kept outside are required to be in a legitimate doghouse and barrels cannot be served as substitutes. The doghouse needs to have a wooden floor. Straw also needs to be provided in the doghouse along with a door flap. The entrance cannot be an open space and the dog should be able to get in and out of the entrance via a flap.

“It has to be size appropriate,” Hicks said. Hicks said when temperatures are too cold, dogs need to be brought inside. She indicated small house-type of dogs don’t do well outside. Some type of shelter also needs to be provided for cats.

Despite advising dog owners to provide adequate winter shelter for dogs, Hicks said her department sees a lot of barrels being used instead.

“We’re starting to crack down on that,” she said. “It does not constitute a doghouse. It’s a piece of plastic. It doesn’t hold heat. They need a dog house.”