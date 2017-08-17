Phone scam uses the dept. number

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Phone scam artists are using local phone and cell numbers to get you to answer their calls.

Now one of them is even using a local Clare County fire department’s number when they call.

One county resident, Donald Kowalski, of Freeman Township, told 9 & 10 News that he got a call offering a free four-day vacation package. He called the number back that was on his phone and reached the Lincoln Township Fire Department.

Kowalski told 9 & 10 he talked to Fire Chief Dale Majewski about the call.

Majewski told 9 & 10 that it is frustrating for them because, “With local fire departments, [and] local emergency responders, we build up a trust with the community…and it’s very important we have their trust.”

He said if they [scammers] can do that with the fire department’s number they can do it with others like the police or hospitals.

In a phone interview Wednesday evening, Majewski said it takes a while to build that trust. “We are in their homes every day and it isn’t good for us to be connected to something like this. Naturally when they see our number or the police number on their phone, they are going to pick up the phone and talk to them.”

“When this happened,” he continued, “I immediately sent an email to the neighboring fire departments in the county so they could pass the word on. I am passing the word along to all of the other townships as well. I’m trying to let everyone know about this through emails, social media and the press.”

“Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” he added.

Sheriff John Wilson said there is a way that telemarketers or those calling with a scam can put a false local number in that appears on the receiver’s phone.

He said he has received a few complaints about people getting calls from a legitimate organization’s phone number asking for donations, but that they found out the calls didn’t really come from that organization.

Wilson said, “Most legitimate organizations don’t solicit over the phone over the phone anymore. For example the Michigan Sheriff’s Association no longer solicits over the phone. They use regular mail,” he said. “And I let people know through social media that they will be getting information [from the Sheriff’s Association] that way.”

He advised people who get the scam calls, “Don’t give out any information over the phone, unless you are 100 percent sure you know who you are talking to. They can even claim to be your bank calling, and the banks name comes up on the caller ID. Don’t give them any important numbers. If you aren’t sure the call is legitimate, hang up and call the number back and see if the number is really coming from where it says it is. If it isn’t, call the Sheriff’s Department and report it.”

Wilson said although it is hard to track all the calls down, they like to have a report on the incident.

He said, “There are lots of scams going on all over, I even get calls at work, right at the Sheriff’s Department.”

Two similar calls, each showing a local number, came in to this reporter even while writing this article. After a quick hang-up, a callback to the number went unanswered. This seems to be a common complaint by many people in the area. The best thing to do is hang up, both Majewski and Wilson said.

Scammers like these are hard to track down, but the Clare County Sheriff’s Department is aware of the scam and says call them and report it if a scammer calls you.

The Sheriff Department number is 989-539-7166.