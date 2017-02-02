Pilots make emergency landing on country road

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A faulty carburetor in a 1964 Cessna 182 airplane from Gateway Air Service forced its pilot and co-pilot to make an emergency landing in Midland County Monday morning.

“The crew made an incredible landing,” said Gateway Air owner Todd Tarton. “It was a simple mechanical failure and the crew did a great job and landed it safely.”

A 52-year-old Millington man was the pilot and the co-pilot was a 38-year-old Clare man, who was later identified as Mike Schulz. Their emergency landing strip was North Jefferson Road, north of East Shearer Road in Mills Township. Tarton said they only had about four feet of clearance, two on either side, when they landed.

A release from Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson said the emergency landing happened at 9:23 a.m. January 30th. He said the plane had taken off from the Barstow Airport around 9 a.m. headed for West Branch to inspect pipelines, when “they started to have engine trouble that forced them to make the landing.”

He added, “There was no damage to the plane and there were no injuries.”

The release said, “Deputies from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Mills Township Fire Department assisted with traffic while the plane was towed back to Barstow Airport to be inspected.”

“We had great help from the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department,” Tarton said. “They were absolutely great in helping us get the plane back home.” He said later on Monday that the plane had been repaired and was already back in the air.