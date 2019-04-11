Pioneer baseball splits at Beal City

April 11, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare baseball team escaped town against an annually strong Beal City team with one win Tuesday night. The Pioneers were able to top the non-league Aggies in game one 8-2, but came up short in game two, 7-3.



Justin Bidwell picked up the win in game one, tossing four innings and giving up two hits while striking out four and walking three. Kaden Kelly pitched three innings of relief and struck out five and gave up one hit.

Clare catcher Al Warner eyes up a base runner during Tuesday’s doubleheader in Beal City.



Lucas Radke had two hits and two RBI, Josh Gould had two hits, two runs and two RBI, with Kelly adding one hit, two walks and two runs. Max Hofweber, That Tanner and Alex Warner had one hit and scored one run each.



Game two saw Gould take the loss, as he pitched three innings. Radke tossed two innings in relief.



Hofweber and Kevin Tanner had one hit and one RBI each, Bidwell, Kelly, Warner, Hofweber and Kevin Tanner had one hit apiece.



Clare was at Reed City on Thursday, hosts Pinconning on Tuesday and travels to Bullock Creek on Thursday.

