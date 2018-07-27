Pioneer Golden Estates set to open Thursday

July 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Pioneer Golden Estates on the north end of Clare is nearly ready to open.

Contractors are putting the finishing touches on the building and grounds, paving was completed this week and a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, complete with hors d oeuvres and drinks, is scheduled for next Thursday, August 2 at 4 p.m.

Tentatively the facility will be open on August 7th. An Open House and tours will be held August 24th from 3 to 6 p.m.

“Everyone is invited to the Ribbon Cutting and to tour the facility during our Open House, said Rachel Bartlett, LNHA, BA, LPN, CDP.

She is the General Manager of the new 43,000 square foot facility on approximately 80 acres, which features Assisted Living, Independent Living and Memory Care in 54 apartments.

“We have used local businesses for furnishings and equipment whenever possible,” Rachel said.

Pioneer Golden Estates, located behind, and between Mancino’s and the Days Inn at the end of McGuirk (312 McGuirk Street), is owned by Jason, Rachel’s husband, and his brother Jon Bartlett, dairy farmers from Sterling.

It is the second facility of this type in Northern Michigan. Rachel is also a Partner and Co-Founder of Eden Fields Assisted Living and Memory Care in Standish, which opened in June of 2016.

“We are excited to be in Clare and offering these much needed services to the residents of the community,” Rachel said. “We truly hope to provide a continuous care environment or Aging in Place Theory, which means once you come into our facility we are hoping this will become your forever home with facilities that provide everything you need.”

The new Clare complex houses 20 apartments for Assisted Living, 20 for Memory Care and 14 apartments for Independent Living, Bartlett said. She said they already have expansion plans to add more independent living apartments, and also plan to purchase a van for transport purposes, to use for activities, trips and tours.

She said the facility has an independent generator and can continue to function even during an emergency.

There will be on-call nurses plus visiting nurse-practitioners Renae Doherty, FNP (Family Nurse Practitioner) and Angela Miller, FNP.

Local resident Wendy McJames, RN, CALD (Certified Assisted Living Director), CDP (Certified Dementia Practitioner) is the RN Health and Wellness Director. Wendy and Rachel will serve as the on-call nurses.

They are also planning to partner with A&D Home Care to provide Medicaid Waiver Services for those who qualify.

In additions to apartments, Pioneer Golden Estates includes a communal dining, a community room, activity rooms and an in-house beauty shop. The Independent Living apartments have full kitchens.

The building is completely surrounded by sidewalks for easy walking and viewing the gardens. The site of the facility is wooded with a rural atmosphere. “It is a natural setting, we have lots of wildlife on the property,” Rachel added.

The costs are reasonable, Rachel said. “We have pricing to meet everyone’s needs.” Prices range from $1,950 monthly for Independent Living to $4,250 for all-inclusive Memory Care. They also offer all-inclusive meal plans, monthly meal plans and individual meals.

She said the administrative staff is in place, but they are still looking for prescription medication aides, respite care aides, dietary aides and cooks. Those interested in employment should contact Pioneer’s partner MI Works for employment applications and job listings.

“We have been busy with tours already,” Rachel said. She said 14 new residents will be moving in next month. There is still availability in Assisted Living, Independent Living and in Memory Care. She added that Independent Living Apartments include housework and activities at the complex.

Additional placements and developing resident plans will begin August 7th.

Those interested in touring the facility can call Rachel at 989-903-5405 or Wendy at 989-339-0402.

More information is available at pioneergoldenestates.com.