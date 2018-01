Pioneer Pride students named for January

Clare Primary School Pioneer Pride Students for the month of January

Back row L to R: Cameron Clark, Andrew Garver, Benjamin Coe, Delilah Corder, Sydney Haring, Seneca Cornwell, Connor McNally, Lauren Leis. Front Row L to R: Grace Nobis, Alan Hernandez, Colt Giester, Isaiah Hillard, Brandon Salinas, Jackson McNally, Marc Morrison, Elyse Harmon, Chase Spickerman, Layla Bartlett

Not Pictured: Kira Manners and Caroline Tice