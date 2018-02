Pioneer Pride Students of the Month for February

The Clare Primary School February Pioneer Pride students are in the back row (L to R) Cameron Pretzler, Wyatt Bartlett, Brody Allen, Cassie Tait, Elizabeth Letherer, Kiley Wentworth, Brenna Campbell and Layla Russell. In the front row (L to R) Spencer Nichlos, Emma Dent, Leah Leis, Noah Heatley, Alaina Rahkopf, Madison Root, Charlotte Britton, Gabe Pettersch Not Pictured is Avery Ruby, David Self, and Emma Navarro.