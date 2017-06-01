Planners okay marijuana grow facility in Clare

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare Planning Commission met May 24 to consider a special use application for a medical marijuana grow facility in Clare’s south Industrial Park.

The application came from Green Day Investments, LLC, to operate the facility at 555 Industrial Drive, property leased from North Ten, LLC.

Before deciding on the matter, the Commission held a public hearing, which yielded no comment from the audience.

Joey Kejbou, representing Green Day Investments, was on hand to provide information and answer questions about the proposed facility.

They will be seeking a Class A Cultivation License for up to 500 plants.

Commissioner Elaine Demasi asked how many employees would be at the business Kejbou indicated that initially there would be 3-4 part-time employees. Once the State of Michigan’s licensing requirements have been established and the cultivation center is in full operation, there could be an increase in the workforce, an estimate of 9 to 10.

The cultivation center will be required to apply for a license from the city prior to applying for licensing through the State – the state will most likely not be ready to issue licenses until April of 2018. Until that time, Green Day Investments will rent the vacant warehouse.

Responding to another question from Commissioner Josh Clark about city and state inspections and security, “The City of Clare will monitor and enforce all zoning requirements. The State of Michigan will inspect the facility according the guidelines dictated by law. Security will include exterior and interior cameras, a safe room, keypads and fingerprint scanners. There will be no signage on the property. Transport will be by State licensed transit only (Brinks like trucks). Each marihuana plant, beginning with the seed, is tracked by barcode throughout the entire grow and cultivation process through a software program issued by the State of Michigan.”

If application is made for subsequent licensed facilities on the same site, a special use permit will be required for each facility on the property.

Following the public hearing and questions when the regular meeting reconvened, the Commission voted 8-0 to approve the special use. The matter will go to the Clare City Commission for their approval Monday.