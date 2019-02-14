Police arrest one, two still sought for armed robbery

February 14, 2019

By Pat Maurer

One man, Douglas Gale, 20 of Mt. Pleasant, has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought by Isabella County detectives in connection with an armed

robbery in Union Township last Sunday.

According to a release from Sheriff Michael Main, deputies responding to the call around 1:22 a.m. February 10th interviewed the victims, a man and woman, who reported they had posted a photo on social media with a large amount of cash. They said the post was an edited photo they posted as a joke.

Later that evening, an acquaintance of theirs arrived at their apartment with two other men demanding the cash. Two of the suspects had handguns.

After learning there was no actual money, the suspects demanded any prescription medication the victims had and left.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Gale and his suspected vehicle, and the robbery information on social media asking anyone with information to contact them..

A Tuesday update from Sheriff Main said, “Gale is in custody and the suspect vehicle located after a traffic violation was witnessed by a police officer. We are still working on identifying the other two suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about the other two suspects should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 989-772-0911 or post a tip on the Isabella County Facebook page in the private message section. Calls can also go to the Isabella County Central Dispatch non-emergency number: 989-773-1000.

The ICSO was assisted by Mt. Pleasant Police and the Central Michigan University Police Department.