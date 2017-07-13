Police cadets learn core values

Chris Stevens

CMU Intern

“There is no such thing as can’t,” the cadets in the 12th Clare Youth Police Academy were told in the middle of performing push-ups Tuesday, July 11 outside the police department during their workout drills, which also included sit-ups, dips, and running. All the while, they were encouraged by their instructors as well as cadets who had been through the academy in previous years.

The academy running from July 10 through July 20 is open to ages 11 and up. Kids from as far away as Gibraltar, made up the class of 32. They’re learning values centered in law enforcement that will help them regardless of whether they choose that career path or not, school liaison officer, Brian David, who leads the academy, said.

Leadership opportunities for the cadets are given and displayed excellently, David said. After finishing an exercise, the first thing one cadet did was to encourage the next cadets in their efforts.

Discipline and integrity are just a couple of those core values. The cadets are also taught that if you say you’re going to do something, then you do it, David said. They’re also taught public speaking, he said, they’re given a random subject to talk about in front of the entire class for 15 to 30 seconds. This is a skill that’s important no matter what career someone goes into, he said. Accident reconstruction and fingerprinting will be taught, and K-9 tracking will be displayed.

The DNR, Sherriff’s department, and State Police have all assisted with the academy. The MMR taught the cadets first aid and CPR Wednesday, and the Clare Fire Department will be showing the cadets how to use their equipment this week as well. A dive team exhibition will also take place during the academy, showing the cadets how searches on Lakes are done.

There will also be a “fun day,” David said, where the cadets will be able to relax a little, playing kickball, while still participating in teamwork with kids they wouldn’t normally mix with otherwise. The fun attitude is also mixed in throughout the rest of the academy David said, with some cadets being called to attention only to answer a joke.