Police catch thief who stole cancer patient’s cash

By Jenn Bomorra

A donation box for cancer patient Joey Fowler was stolen off the counter of Bob’s Party Store this past weekend. Recently this year, 18 year old Joey Fowler got the unfortunate news of a diagnosis of Leukemia,(Cancer of the blood).

Joey has been a lifelong resident of Harrison and had just graduated this past year from Harrison High School. He is the son of Randy and Michelle Fowler, grandson of Marge Carey, nephew of George Carey, Owner and Operators of Pudgy’s Diner here in Harrison.

Back in the beginning of January, a donation box was made by the family asking for any kind of donations to help with Joey’s medical bills, transportation, and living expenses being he’s not able to work while he is receiving his chemotherapy treatments. The donation box sat on the counter at Bob’s Party Store. At approximately 5:30 pm on Sunday February 26th, that donation box was stolen.

The alleged thief, Joseph Scott of Harrison, was caught on video at first tying his dog up on the North side of the Party Store building around 5:30 Sunday late afternoon.

Minutes later, the video shows him walking in the front door of the store in a black hoodie with hood up, then shows him looking to see if anyone is visible in the store, he grabs the donation box off the counter, walks back outside to the back corner of the building.

Emptying the donation box meant for Joey Fowler, he puts the stolen monetary donations away on his body, throws the empty box behind the building, pulls his black hoodie down, changes into a ball cap hat, and proceeds to go back into the store to do grocery shopping with the stolen money.

The cashier at that point noticed that the donation box was missing and alerted the owner Robert Flowers of the missing donation box that was sitting on the counter. The owner immediately ran back to the security camera room and started running back tapes.

“It only took seconds to find out who did it” we have 16 cameras, so it was pretty easy to follow him” said Robert Flowers, owner of Bob’s Party Store.

“My two friends and I were here watching the video. Joey’s father Randy, my friend Jim Morton, and I chased the guy across the street and confronted him. We all gave him the chance to confess and return the money, I told him we had him on video stealing the money. All we wanted was the donation money back for Joey, we weren’t going to press charges or anything “said, Robert Flowers.

After giving Joseph Scott the chance to return the money and him denying the allegations, Robert Flowers, owner of Bob’s Party Store, returned back to his business and called the Clare County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Scott was brought up on charges of Building Larceny for stealing the donation box from cancer patient Joey Fowler. The money was recovered in the end.