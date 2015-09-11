Police chase ends when stolen truck hits patrol car

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Harrison man and woman are in jail awaiting arraignment after they allegedly tried to steal a motorcycle near East Park in Harrison Monday.

Deputies called to the scene said they saw a red pickup matching the suspect vehicle while on route to the scene. The driver, Lisa Marie Grubaugh, 38, was arrested by officers while two men fled the scene, as Mt Pleasant State Police Troopers arrived.

The pickup the suspects were driving was stolen earlier in the day from a residence in Burton, officers discovered.

While deputies and troopers were searching for the men who escaped, Central Dispatch received another call of a man trying to steal another vehicle from a residence near North Bass Lake. Officers responded and pursued the man in the vehicle. During the pursuit, the pickup collided with a State Police patrol unit, then was stopped and took Joshua Clayton Moyers, 28, into custody.

There were no injuries resulting from the accident.

Moyers and Grubaugh were arraigned Wednesday in 80th District Court under Magistrate Karen Willing.

Lisa Grubaugh was charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor:

Breaking and Entering a building with intent, Air & Abet, a ten year felony;

Attempted Motor Vehicle – Unlawful Driving Away – Aid and Abet, a 2 ½ year felony;

Operating While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor with penalty of 93 days and/or $100 to $500 fine and/or 360 hours community service, rehabilitative programs fines and costs. She was also charged with Habitual Offender – second offense.

Joshua Moyers was charged with six felony counts and one misdemeanor:

Breaking and Entering a building with intent, a ten year felony;

Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, a five year felony and/or$10,000 fine or three times the value of the vehicle;

Fleeing Police Officer – third degree a five year felony and/or $1,000 fine;

Unlawful Driving Away – Motor Vehicle, a five year felony, license suspension;

Attempted Larceny From a Motor Vehicle, a 2 ½ year felony and/or $5,000;

Operating while Intoxicated, a 93 day misdemeanor and/or $100 to 500 fine and/or 360 hours community service, rehabilitative programs;

Second Offense Notice for Operating While Intoxicated, a 30-90 day misdemeanor with penalty of five days to one year in jail, at least 48 hours to be served consecutively or 30-90 days community service, or both, and rehabilitative programs, fines and costs. He was also charged as a Habitual Offender – Fourth Offense, with a penalty of life in prison is the primary offense has a penalty of five years or more.