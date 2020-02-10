Amish Man Seriously Injured in Crash Tuesday

February 10, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Tuesday evening, Gladwin County deputies were called to investigate the report of a dead horse blocking South Bard Road in Beaverton Township. A second call to Gladwin County Central Dispatch reported an injured man and “smashed” Amish Buggy in a ditch near the horse’s body.



Deputies dispatched to the scene found that the buggy, which was northbound on South Bard Road, had been hit from behind by a vehicle which fled the scene of the crash.



A critically injured Amish man, age 20 from the Gladwin area was the only one in the buggy, a press release said. He was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Gladwin and from there, was flown by helicopter to Midland Hospital Trauma Unit for “life threatening injuries.”



Deputies were able to locate the vehicle that hit the buggy, reportedly a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup, at a home in Gladwin. The driver of the pickup was identified as a 30-year-old man from Alger. He was not injured in the crash. Deputies found that the man had a “denied and revoked drivers license.”



His name was withheld pending criminal charges, the release said.

