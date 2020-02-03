Bailey Found Guilty of Meth Delivery

February 3, 2020
By Pat Maurer
Correspondent
Jeffrey Scott Bailey, of Harrison was found guilty Friday, January 24th of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of the drug after a two day jury trial, according to a post by Clare County Prosecutor Michellle Ambrozaitis.
Assistant Prosecutor Mark Webb presented the prosecution’s case against Bailey.
The convictions came as a result of an investigation by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Prosecutor’s grant funded investigator.
Sentencing will be in approximately two weeks after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed, Ambrozaitis said.
