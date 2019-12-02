Beatty Gets Prison for Habitual Meth Offender

December 2, 2019

Patrick Beatty, 36, who was arrested for selling meth

By Pat Maurer

Review Correspondent

Patrick Beatty, 36, who was arrested for selling meth to BAYANET (Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team) undercover officers late last year, will spend up to 13 year in prison.

Beatty, reportedly homeless was sentenced in Isabella County Trial Court last week on three counts of delivery/manufacture of meth, one count of maintaining a drug house and as a habitual offender.

Reportedly he sold meth to undercover detectives twice in October 2018 at a Pickard Road residence and a third time in early November south of Clare on Coleman Road.

He pled guilty to the charges October 14th. At his sentencing he was also ordered to pay $752 in fines and court costs. He was also given credit for 193 days served.

