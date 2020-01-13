Beaverton Man Arraigned for Wife’s Murder

January 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Jeremy Herren, 39 of Beaverton, was arraigned this week for shooting his 37-year-old wife Christina during a domestic dispute October 19th.



He was charged with homicide open murder and felony firearm and is being held with out bond.



Police were called to the 1500 block of East Long Point Road in Hay Township around 4 a.m. after the couple’s teen daughter called 911.



She told investigators that she heard shots after hearing her parents arguing and took her two siblings to a neighbors to call 911. She told police she heard three gunshots and thought she hear her father say “what have I done?” and “I’ve ruined everything.”



Police were at the home for five hours in a stand-off situation until State Police troopers were able to enter the home and arrest Herren around 9:30 a.m.



They found the victim covered with blankets on the floor. Herren told officers he had lain on the floor next to his wife’s body for hours.



He told officers he had gone to a local bar with a friend, returned home and fell asleep on the couch. He awoke to his wife pouring beer on his head and throwing the bottle at him. He said she accused him of cheating and told him to get out.



Herren told troopers he got the gun, loaded it and shot Christiana in the head then shot her again when she yelled.



He told officers he didn’t know why he did it, saying he “went mental.” He said Christina was his childhood sweetheart. They had been together 20 years.

