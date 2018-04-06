Benzonia man charged for assaulting Farwell 78-year-old

April 6, 2018

A Benzonia man is behind bars after he alegedly assaulted a 78-year-old man at his home in Farwell.

A Thursday release from Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said deputies were called to the residence in the 100 block of Main Street to find that Curtis White, 33, had alegedly forced his way into the home and assaulted the Farwell man.

Miedzianowski said the 78-year-old had been punched multiple times by the intruder as he tried to force his way into the home.

The suspect also attempted to assault deputies during his arrest and later assaulted two corrections officer at the Clare County Jail the release said.

White was charged by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis on April 4 with Home Invasion, first degree, Police Officer – Assault/Resist/Obstruct, two counts of Assault of a Prison Employees, Aggrivated Assault and as a Habitual Offender 4th offence.

He was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell Thursday and his bond was set at $400,000 cash.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.