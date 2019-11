Beware of credit card scammer

November 11, 2019

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying this suspect.

A recent report of a man using a stolen credit card in Mecosta County has been updated with information that the man may have now used stolen credit cards at Carrow’s Supermarket in Farwell, in Isabella County at the Home Depot in Mt. Pleasant; at the Cadillac Walmart in Wexford County and at the Wesco store in Evart in Osceola County.



The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can identify the man to call them at 231-592-0150.

