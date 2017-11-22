Caplan, Grubaugh charged

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Two Harrison men, Steve Caplan, 22, and Randy Grubaugh, 20, were arrested November 15 when Clare County Deputies went to the 400 block of East Clarence Road

searching for a suspect on outstanding warrants.

When they arrived at the residence, the deputies noticed “an odor of marijuana” coming from the home and obtained a search warrant.

Their search uncovered “marijuana, pills, a white powdery substance and suspected methamphetamine components,” a release from Sheriff John Wilson said.

Deputies arrested Randy Grubaugh for probation violation and for being around the narcotics. Steve Caplan was arrested for operating a lab.

Both men were arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on November 16 on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office.

Caplan was charged with “Controlled Substance – Operating a Lab and with Controlled Substance – Possession of Analogues.” His bond was set at $100,000/ten percent. He remains lodged at the Clare County Jail.

Grubaugh was charged with “Probation Violation” on an original charge of “Malicious Destruction of Property. He was given a $3,500 personal recognizance bond and released from the Clare County Jail.