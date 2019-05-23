Caregiver faces embezzlement charges

May 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 44-year-old Sanford woman, Lorna Mae Mathews, is facing an up to five year felony charge of embezzlement in Clare.



Mathews was arrested by March 11th by Clare City Police after an investigation that began on January 8th when a complaint was received by Clare Police.



A caregiver for a Clare resident, Mathews was charged with embezzlement over $200 of a vulnerable adult.



According to the State of Michigan, If found guilty, the charge is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 5 years or a fine of not more than $10,000.00 or 3 times the value of the money or property used or obtained or attempted to be used or obtained, whichever is greater, or both imprisonment and a fine.



Mathews is free on a $1,500/ten percent bond pending further court action. She was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing May 6th.

