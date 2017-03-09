Carland charged for B&E’s while residents’ were home

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Troy Manley Carland, 27, of Farwell has been charged with a series of larcenies in Grant Township. According to a release from Lt. Mike Bailey at the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home in the 2000 block of East Rock Road last Friday to investigate a breaking and entering complaint.

While there, the deputies discovered that two other residences had also been robbed and items taken from those residences as well.

Two of the three homes were occupied by the homeowners when the break-ins took place, Bailey said in the release. A tip received shortly after the initial complaint alerted officers that a “27-year-old Farwell man had been seen with a vehicle loaded with items while he removed a large screen television in the 800 block of East Washington Road.”

Officers arrived at that scene and saw some items, which had been reported stolen, in the vehicle. After obtaining, and serving, a search warrant for the vehicle and for the residence, deputies discovered that Carland had fled from the home.

Deputies recovered several stolen items, and with the help of Michigan State Police Troopers, were able to locate the suspect Carland at a residence on Primrose Lane, where he was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Carland was lodged at the Clare County Jail and arraigned Friday in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis including: with two counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, larceny of firearms, a felony firearm violation, three counts of larceny in a building, breaking and entering-entry without breaking, malicious destruction of property between $0 and $1,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $150,000 cash. Carland remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.